ATL’s Westside Trail on the BeltLine Opens to the Community on Friday

The Westside Trail of the BeltLine will officially open to the community on Friday, September 29, 2017. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. followed by a community celebration from 5-7 p.m in Gordon White Park.

The Westside Trail, a 3-mile corridor in development on the Atlanta BeltLine’s southwest side, runs from University Avenue in Adair Park north to Lena Street at Washington Park. For a half mile along White Street, the trail will use the existing West End Trail. The project funding includes the 14-foot wide multi-use trail, 14 points of entry (11 of which will be ADA-accessible) with ramp and stair systems, greenway, and preservation for future transit.

In September 2013, the City of Atlanta was awarded an $18 million TIGER V grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop the southwest corridor of the Atlanta BeltLine. This grant will cover about 40 percent of the project cost, expediting the trail’s construction by 2-3 years.

