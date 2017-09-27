Announcements 9-27-17

ATTENTION:

If you worked at Drava Engineering n/k/a Davy McKee Corp., Pittsburgh, PA, between 1970-1987, please contact Asbestos Investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236 or email

Sherry@SLDinvestigations.com.

Notice of Availability for

Comment, Public Review and Public Hearing

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

2017 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Administrative Plan

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) is revising the Housing Choice Voucher Program Administrative Plan.

The proposed revisions will be available for review from October 9, 2017, to November 7, 2017, at the HACP Housing Choice Voucher Department 200 Ross St. 7th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219; the HACP Web Site http://www.hacp.org; and at HACP Operations Department 200 Ross Street 6th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Written comments on the proposed revisions must be addressed to the HCV Administrative Plan at the address above and must be received by close of business (5:00 p.m.) on November 7, 2017.

A public hearing to receive comments on the plan will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. and at 5:00 p.m. at 200 Ross St., 9th floor Board Room.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistance or alternative formats, or wishing to submit comments in alternative formats, can contact the Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282, ext. 1; TTY 412-201-5384.

