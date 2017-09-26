NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump’s NFL Protests Response; Jay-Z Denounces 45; Deadly Tennessee Shooting

BIG LIES

As to be expected, 45 had some feelings regarding Sunday’s NFL protests. “Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country,” he tweeted Sunday. “Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!”

Later that afternoon: “Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!”

The Trump administration has also introduced new travel restrictions on foreigners from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen in an effort to “make America safe.” Oh hey, Monday.

BIG NEWS

Atypically reserved Jay Z (at least in the realm of politics) had a few things to say about 45 while speaking to BBC host Clara Amfo recently. In a Radio 1 Live Lounge interview published on Friday, the veteran rapper spoke about everything from his album to raising his kids under the current administration.

“This guy, I’m looking at him like, man, this is a joke, with all… I can’t even say ‘with all due respect,’” Hov expressed. “With all disrespect. I just think thatt, you know, he’s not a very sophisticated man, especially when it comes to the idea of ‘until everyone is free, no one is free.’ Period. That’s just a fact. We are all linked some kind of way. So if you oppress a certain people, everyone is in danger.”

Last week he dedicated a performance of “The Story of OJ” to Colin Kaepernick.

Watch his BBC interview below.

BIG FACTS

ABlack Tennessee man is accused of fatally shooting one and injuring seven others at Nashville’s Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday. Emanuel K. Samson, 25—who is reportedly a former member of the church—was charged with felony homicide and held without bond, according to the Associated Press. Other charges are reportedly on the way, and a civil rights investigation has been opened by federal agents.

Suspect in deadly TN church shooting, Emanuel Kidega Samson, is charged with felony homicide, held without bond https://t.co/Z8WZBFdvM9 pic.twitter.com/PNy0zVu0YI — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 25, 2017

