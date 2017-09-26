Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Announces Funeral Date

Amid mystery as to how Kenneka Jenkins died, the teen’s mother announced on Saturday that she tentatively scheduled a funeral for Sept. 30, the Chicago Sun Times reports

A funeral service for Kenneka Jenkins has been tentatively scheduled for next weekend, her mother announced. https://t.co/iVK7w5SIMv — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) September 24, 2017

Tereasa Martin, Jenkins’ mother, said in a Facebook Live post that she’s still arranging for a location that can accommodate the flood of supporters expected to attend.

After the ceremony, activists plan to rally outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, a suburb of Chicago, where the 19-year-old’s body was found dead inside a walk-in restaurant freezer on Sept. 10.

Many in the community—indeed across the nation—are demanding answers from investigators.

Jenkins went missing early Sept. 9 after a night of partying with friends at the hotel. The Rosemont police quickly concluded that she staggered drunk into the freezer and closed the door. However, evidence began emerging on social media that suggests foul play was involved, spawning seemingly endless conspiracy theories.

A groundswell of interest in the case heaped pressure on the police to continue their investigation. The authorities released 36 hours of hotel surveillance video, which shows the teenager staggering, presumably intoxicated. However, none of the footage shows her walking into the freezer. That omission has led many to believe the police altered the video.

There is no video of Kenneka Jenkins entering the freezer where she was found dead, hotel says: https://t.co/7x5oGLFM25 pic.twitter.com/0XJHvEh9fC — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 20, 2017

Jenkins’ family and supporters urged the FBI to join the investigation. But the agency declined to get involved, adding to the frustration African-Americans feel about the undervaluing of Black lives compared to White lives.

Meanwhile, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said the autopsy report awaits results of toxicology tests and additional investigation, the newspaper reported.

