HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Grace Byers Debuts New Hairstyle And Look For Empire & Star Premiere

Grace Byers attended the Empire & Star premiere in New York City and served us pantsuit perfection. The Empire actress wore a jade green Styland suit.

🍃(ᶠᴬᴸᴸ) Styled in @Styland by the sublime @adenarohatiner. Shoe Game: @tamaramellon. #EmpireStarPremiere A post shared by Grace Byers (@ladygracebyers) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

She paired her power pantsuit with Tamara Mellon shoes, a black Tyler Ellis clutch, and Amanda Pearl earrings.

She also debuted a new hairstyle, created by none other than celebrity hairstylist and salon owner Ursula Stephen. Her makeup was giving off a smokey Fall vibe. Her makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, used Tom Ford and Anastasia Beverly Hills on her eyes and Marc Jacobs lipstick. She looks so stunning!

Beauties are you feeling the look? Take our poll below.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Beyoncé Flourishing In Florals For Fall?

Forest Whitaker To Play A Kingmaker On ‘Empire’

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Omari Hardwick Switches Up His Suits And Gets Fur-Real With Vulkan Magazine