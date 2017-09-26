Familylinks celebrates third annual Recovery Day in East Liberty

Though rain clouds threatened, they didn’t stop the music, dancing and fellowship of Familylinks’ Recovery Day 2017, which highlighted the determination of its clients to end their dependency on drugs and alcohol and reclaim their lives.

“We want to celebrate this because there is a stigma attached to dependency even in recovery,” said CEO Fred Massey. “This is a family issue, dependence affects the whole family. We want families and the community to know that we’re here and that these services are available.”

Familylinks is one of only two recovery service providers in Allegheny County that serves Medicaid patients, and it recently opened a Suboxone Clinic to treat people trying to shake opioid addiction without having to resort to methadone maintenance.

“If someone wants to get off opioids, they can come in, meet with a doctor and get the correct dosage to address their level of addiction,” Massey told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “They also get outpatient and group therapy to learn how to avoid the triggers that could lead to relapse. We can also put them in touch with partner organizations to address other needs.”

Several of those organizations were on hand at the celebration held at Familylinks senior center on North Highland Ave. in East Liberty, including Three Rivers Youth, Pittsburgh Health Clinic, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, Kingsley Center, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Former Navy boatswain’s mate and Vietnam veteran Shane Anderson praised Familylinks for their work, and said he was there because he is committed to getting every homeless veteran that needs recovery services into treatment.

