Ex-enforcer Laraque embarrassed Pens going to White House


Stephan Broadus
Canadiens_Laraque_Hoc_reed.jpg

Georges Laraque (Courier File Photo)

MONTREAL (AP) — Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque says it is “an embarrassment” that the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are willing to visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

Laraque, who was a Black player in a predominantly White league, told The Canadian Press that even though hockey is more conservative than other sports “this time it’s just wrong.” Laraque added that he’s surprised the NHL didn’t take a stand and said when the Penguins go to the White House “it’s not going to look good.”

After Trump tweeted that the NBA champion Golden State Warriors were uninvited, the Penguins said over the weekend they’d honor the tradition of title-winning teams visiting the White House. Captain and playoff MVP Sidney Crosby, who’s Canadian, said he supported the decision.

