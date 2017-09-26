E. Faye Williams: Blind to scientific evidence

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Throughout the history of humankind, there have been incorrect explanations and theories for the cause of natural events. Ancient Greeks and Romans thought that lightning bolts were thrown to Earth by angry gods. They thought that volcano eruptions resulted from the overflow of forges from blacksmith gods working below the surface of the Earth. The Chinese believed that a solar eclipse was explained by a large dragon eating the sun. In the broader scheme of things, only recently have we dispelled the belief that the Earth was flat.

These beliefs result from the innate human requirement to give reason to common occurrences. Knowing why something happened or being able to give it a “satisfactory” explanation appears to provide a much-needed sense of psychological security. There are people who believe that the Sun revolves around the Earth and that Chinese folk walk in an orientation that is upside down from us.

We have been blessed with the ability to accumulate knowledge and interpret information. As we have amassed empirical data and our cache of knowledge has increased, we have developed more accurate and valid explanations for the aforementioned natural events. Those revelations are given to us by the division of study we designate as Natural Science.

We now know that lightning results from the discharge of static electricity generated by the Earth engaging the atmosphere. We know that volcanoes erupt and release molten magma or liquid rock through the surface or mantle of the Earth. Because of our recent solar eclipse, most of us know they result from the Moon casting its shadow on Earth as it passes between it and the Sun. With photographic evidence, we’ve even come to know that the Earth is round and not flat.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: