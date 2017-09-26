Cassie Is Giving Us Prince Vibes In This Purple Redemption Dress For Jermaine Dupri’s Birthday Party

Actress Cassie Ventura attended Jermaine Dupri‘s 44th birthday on Saturday evening with longtime boyfriend Sean Combs. However, you would have thought it was Cassie’s birthday the way she slayed our lives in a F/W 2017 bow detailed, purple mini Redemption dress.

She paired the dress with a Tom Ford clutch (you can get a similar one here for $1490.00) and YSL pumps.

Details A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

I’m loving her stacked rings and almond shaped red nails.

💜 A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

She wore her hair in loose waves, sexily covering one of her eyes.

Cassie wore this dress better than the model. She looks so glamorous and this dress is giving me major Prince vibes.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments!

