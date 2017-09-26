Style
Black Barbie And Ken: Lori Harvey And Christian Combs Modeled In Milan Fashion Week


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Dolce and Gabbana presented their Spring/Summer 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week and there were some very famous celebrity children featured on the runway.

Dolce & Gabbana Secret Show At Bar Martini - Runway - Milan Fashion Week SS 2018

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


Sean Combs son, Christian Combs and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey walked the runway for Dolce and Gabbana. Both have modeled previously. Christian Combs was featured in L’Uomo Vogue earlier this year and Lori made her runway debut earlier this year, walking for Dolce and Gabbana in January.

Dolce & Gabbana Secret Show At Bar Martini - Runway - Milan Fashion Week SS 2018

Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty


Christian wore a deep purple lame suit while Lori stunned in a strapless lace dress. The bodice on Lori’s dress is beautiful and I could totally see Sean Combs rocking this suit.

Are you guys feeling their runway looks?

