Black Barbie And Ken: Lori Harvey And Christian Combs Modeled In Milan Fashion Week

Dolce and Gabbana presented their Spring/Summer 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week and there were some very famous celebrity children featured on the runway.
Sean Combs son, Christian Combs and Marjorie Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey walked the runway for Dolce and Gabbana. Both have modeled previously. Christian Combs was featured in L’Uomo Vogue earlier this year and Lori made her runway debut earlier this year, walking for Dolce and Gabbana in January.
Christian wore a deep purple lame suit while Lori stunned in a strapless lace dress. The bodice on Lori’s dress is beautiful and I could totally see Sean Combs rocking this suit.
Are you guys feeling their runway looks?
DON’T MISS:
#NYFWNoir: Harlem Fashion Week Combines The Renaissance And Emerging Designers To New York Fashion Week
#NYFWNoir: Harlem Fashion Row Celebrates 10 Years Of Amplifying Diversity In Fashion
#NYFWNoir: Kim Kardashian Wears Laquan Smith To Day One Of New York Fashion Week
LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women
25 photos Launch gallery
LET'S MAKEUP: 25 Photos Of Fenty Beauty On Black Women
1. @FentyBeauty1 of 25
2. @LeomieAnderson2 of 25
3. @_TaylorAnise3 of 25
4. @ThemsDebDeb4 of 25
5. @SheLovesTheFinerThings5 of 25
6. @TemmyLondon6 of 25
7. @Oluchionuigbo7 of 25
8. @HeFlawless8 of 25
9. @a1_fleeky9 of 25
10. @Shahdbatal10 of 25
11. @FentyBeauty11 of 25
12. @SonjdraDeluxe12 of 25
13. @Nymatang13 of 25
14. @Priscillaono14 of 25
15. @ItsFentyBeauty15 of 25
16. @Havake16 of 25
17. @DestinyTaylorXO17 of 25
18. @yaalia_fashionsense18 of 25
19. @allthat_jas19 of 25
20. @BlackGirlLovely20 of 25
21. @MakeupByGray21 of 25
22. @HerroyalCourtt22 of 25
23. @im.ileanaa23 of 25
24. @ChrisaRaoKwu24 of 25
25. @SirenLuxe25 of 25
comments – Add Yours