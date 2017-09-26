ATL’s A3C ’17 Action Summit Line-up

The A3C Festival is widely known for putting on for rising artists and showing love to the veterans, but also for spreading knowledge and help building relationships through our conferences. The conference portion of A3C is fruitful for artists, producers, aspiring music moguls, and journalists. Below we’ll be taking a glance at some conferences you don’t want to miss come October!

On Wednesday, we kick off our first day of A3C conferences. We begin with an informative session on the artist’s guide to Hip-Hop with our own Ashley Vance and Okla Jones. After learning about building brand partnerships, take a listen to what Steve Rifkind and Combat Jack have to offer.

This two day summit will serve as a community platform for activists, academics and artists to explore contemporary social justice issues through engagement with community leaders resulting in the development of actionable initiatives.