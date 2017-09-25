‘S.H.O.-TIME meets H.B.O.’ at Rodman St. Church, coming Sept. 29

Women and men to come together at Rodman for an evening of praise

Acronyms appear to be the norm for “The Street.” On Friday evening, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., the Women of Power and Purpose (WOPP) of the Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church will present a unique revival in which Sistas Hangin’ Out will meet Home Boys Out; hence, “SHO-TIME meets HBO.” The uniqueness is that SHO-TIME is always reserved for women, and HBO is an evening of celebration limited to the male species. But on this particular Friday, women and men will come together for an evening of rejuvenation and praise.

Pastor Audrey McCarter-Hedgepath of the Greater Love Christian Community Church of Rocky Mount, N.C. and her brother, Bishop R. Tiff McCarter of the City Ministries of Durham, N.C., will bring a down-to-earth, brother-sister message from the southern state. Rodman’s own Sonya Brown will be the featured Psalmist for this inspirational evening of unity and encouragement.

SHO-TIME is an opportunity to check problems at the door and enjoy an experience of overflowing praise within. Reverend Taleeta L. Canady, Minister of Congregational Care, leads the Women of Power and Purpose. Also the First Lady of Rodman, Rev. Canady is determined to improve the lives of women…both spiritually and mentally. “SHO-TIME continues to grow. Women from all over the city come because they enjoy the messages of encouragement, uninhibited worship and fellowship with other women going through the same stuff,” Rev. Canady said. “It is the goal of this ministry to help women grow in their understanding and application of God’s Word…a place where women can mature in their relationship with Jesus Christ and be encouraged through fellowship with other women. Our theme this year is ‘Strength for the Journey’…how apropos. We are all on this journey together praying for the strength to meet the challenges of life.”

Reverend Canady’s team of “gifted and hard-working” women presents a variety of activities which include spirit-filled educational retreats, conferences and workshops…a testimony of love for sisterhood.

Those who enter the doors of this powerful revival will walk away with a spiritual gift as Sistas Hangin’ Out meets Home Boys Out. The church, under the leadership of Rev. Darryl T. Canady, is located at 6111 Rodman St. in Pittsburgh’s East End.

