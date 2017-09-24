Saint West Spotted Out And About With A New Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian West was spotted out with her platinum blonde hair, but all eyes were on her adorable son Saint West.

SAINT 😍 A post shared by THE WESTS (@dashnavy) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Saint was spotted wearing a Harley Davidson sweat pants and t-shirt. His new hairstyle really stood out. The youngest of the Wests’ was spotted wearing cornrows straight back with his baby hairs poppin’. So cute!!!

Style 😍 #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest #saintwest A post shared by @kardashjenkidsbr on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

He paired his fresh style with some $40.00 Kids Sk8-Hi Van shoes. We’re loving this look!

