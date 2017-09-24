Just Sayin’ …What gives the U.S. the right to say who can have the bomb? (Ulish Carter’s Column Sept. 20)

North Korea is challenging the U.S. by continuing their program to build a nuclear weapon.

But the United States is telling them they can’t build a nuclear weapon at all, let alone build one that threatens its allies or the mainland of the U.S.

North Korea is stating that as a free and independent country no one has the right to tell them what they can or cannot do, when the U.S. has hundreds of nuclear weapons as does China, Pakistan, India and Israel in that general area. Since the U.S. has proven in the past it has no problem with changing the regimes of any government it disagrees with, and believes is not functioning for its benefit, it has killed off the leaders, like Saddam Hussein of Iraq, or Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. Oh, I’m sorry, they both are dead along with their families because the U.S. said they had weapons of mass destruction or they believed them to be helping terrorists.

However, the Trump administration has stated that they are not about regime change. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, “We do not seek a regime change, we do not seek the collapse of the regime, we do not seek an accelerated reunification of the (Korean) peninsula, we do not seek an excuse to send our military north of the 38th parallel…

“And we’re trying to convey to the North Koreans we are not your enemy, we are not your threat, but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us, and we have to respond.”

