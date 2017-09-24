Lifestyles
GET THE LOOK: This Bodysuit Beyoncé Wore Is Actually Really Affordable


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Beyoncé is enjoying life on a yacht, PDA’ing it up with her husband, Jay-Z.

#DateNight

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

While we love seeing the happy couple, we couldn’t take our eyes off of her Band of Gypsies herringbone, lapel ruffled bodysuit.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

You can dress it down, like Bey did, with some pum pum shorts or you can dress it up with some wide leg trousers or some cigarette pants for a work look.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

The best part about this bodysuit? It’s only $64.00 and you can get it at Bloomingdales. How would you wear this look? Tell us in the comment section.

