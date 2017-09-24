GET THE LOOK: This Bodysuit Beyoncé Wore Is Actually Really Affordable

Beyoncé is enjoying life on a yacht, PDA’ing it up with her husband, Jay-Z.

#DateNight A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

While we love seeing the happy couple, we couldn’t take our eyes off of her Band of Gypsies herringbone, lapel ruffled bodysuit.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

You can dress it down, like Bey did, with some pum pum shorts or you can dress it up with some wide leg trousers or some cigarette pants for a work look.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

The best part about this bodysuit? It’s only $64.00 and you can get it at Bloomingdales. How would you wear this look? Tell us in the comment section.

