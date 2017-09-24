Danisha Carmala Scott: The life of a top model at New York fashion week

Jamaican stunner Danisha Carmala Scott is pursuing a high-end, modeling career in New York City during Fashion Week. (Danisha Carmala Scott)Jamaican model Danisha Carmala Scott, the 2009 Miss Jamaica World Model Fast Track Winner, traveled more than 1,500 miles, all the way to the Big Apple, for New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on a mission to get signed by a top modeling agency.

As NYFW kicked off, Scott made the trek from her home in Jamaica hoping to catch the attention of elite agents and scouts, while they were fixated on the world’s top models on the runways, draped in the latest styles of iconic fashion designers and household brands.

Scott, affectionately known as “Lady Dani” to family and friends, said that she would love to be the face of Maybelline or model for Louis Vuitton.

“I’m a girly girl, I love make up,” Scott said. IMG, New York Model Management, Next and Wilhelmina Models are also on her wish list.

Scott has already achieved global success in her own right. Not only did she win the Miss Jamaica World Model title, her impressive resume also includes modeling for the Saint International Jamaica Limited, Fusion Models Cape Town South Africa and the Poise Model Agency.

Although, the 5-foot 10-inch Jamaican beauty, whose 32-22-35 measurements are perfectly-sculpted to pursue a modeling career, she has faced and overcome a myriad of challenges off the runway.

One of those challenges has been her life-long battle with dyslexia, a learning disorder that makes it difficult for sufferers to learn to read or interpret words, letters and other symbols.

“I’ve suffered badly from dyslexia and even though I knew, at 14, I could model, my dyslexia held me back and I knew that if you’re going to be great at something, you have to be able to express yourself, not just through your body, but through your speech,” Scott said. “I had to work on myself, get myself together, where I could communicate, as well.”

Scott attended the Institute of Academic Excellence and the D’Marie School of Makeup Artistry.

Although, she’s passionate about her modeling career, Scott said that she also enjoys cooking and one day hopes to open a pastry shop or restaurant.

Still, modeling remains her dream and, as she hustles during New York Fashion Week, Scott is confident that she’ll achieve her goal.

“Failure is not an option. I’m a late bloomer and I’m the type of person, who lives by faith and the drive that I have is endless,” she said. “I come from a humble background and when you come from a background where there’s temptation, modeling has been my getaway.”

Scott never stops working.

As “Lady Dani” remains laser-focused on her big break, she said that she can still reflect on all of the good things that have come from her career, so far.

Although confident in her ability and her beauty, Scott conceded that Fashion Week isn’t the ideal time to look for a talent agent.

“Everyone is enjoying the shows and seeing the fresh talent, although you might get lucky and someone will walk up and say how gorgeous you are,” the former Miss Jamaica World Model said, adding that it’s a struggle sometimes to know exactly what industry insiders want.

“You never know, sometimes they say, ‘you don’t fit in our client base,’” said Scott. “But, I guess when it’s my time, it will all come together.”

Jamaica-born model Danisha Carmala Scott is on a mission to get signed to a top modeling agency like IMG, New York Model Management, Next Management or Wilhelmina Models.