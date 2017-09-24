Baby bin Laden, born into this (J. Pharoah Doss’ Column Sept. 20)

A few lines from a Bukowski poem goes: “As the sun is masked, we are born like this, into this, into these carefully mad wars…”

Last month I wrote a piece called “Prepare for the paralyzed Presidency.” The premise was if the Republicans lose control of Congress after the 2018 midterm elections the Democrats might attempt to impeach President Trump.

If impeachment is pursued by the Democrats it won’t be for its feasibility. It will be an act of political torment. This torment would make the office of the presidency ineffective for the remainder of President Trump’s first term. The historical comparison I drew upon was Bill Clinton’s second term when the Republican impeachment process effectively left America without a president.

The world watched as America turned on itself, so did America’s enemies.

During that period (1998-2000) 9/11 was planned, U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania were bombed, and a U.S. Navy destroyer (USS Cole) was attacked by a terrorist group named Al-Qaeda, and all of these events were orchestrated by a little known man name Osama bin Laden.

Then-Republican Governor George W. Bush defeated Vice President Al Gore in one of the most controversial elections in American history. (The news said Gore won Florida in the evening then retracted at the end of the night declaring Bush the winner of the state. There was a recount, the Supreme Court got involved, and Bush ended up President of the United States.) And America turned on itself again over the outcome of the presidential election.

