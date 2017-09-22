TLC hosts back to school picnic (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Sept. 20)

Children are back in school these days, but on Aug. 12 at the Monroeville Park, The Lord’s Church sponsored a back to school/end-of-summer picnic.

There were activities for everyone. Table tennis for the men, races, skee ball and kick ball for the family and slip and slide, face painting and hula hoop contests for the kids. Each child left with a bookbag filled with school supplies.

Before the picnic began TLC held their Sunday church service in the park’s amphitheater. They presented a very unusual fashion show featuring models with “labels” like bullied, inferior and hopeless.

The speaker explained that lapels are for ketchup and soda pop and not for people. Often people appear beautiful on the outside but are struggling on the inside.

They said there is a need to “disable the label.” In a symbolic way of getting rid of labels each member of the congregation wrote down labels that they were living with and put them in an urn and burnt them.

TLC has been holding this annual service for 10 years and in the last few years they have moved it outside. Messages are often played out in unique ways and teachable moments.

