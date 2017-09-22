The Moorefields are brightening the lives of Pittsburgh’s kids and young women

‘We have a purpose to fulfill’

On any given day you can find Shawn and Ashley Moorefield working their traditional jobs. Shawn, carrying out his lawn care duties; Ashley, working as a social worker. But the husband-and-wife team together operates a non-profit organization and are parents of a 9 and 6-year-old.

“We are busy,” said Ashley. “But we believe we have a purpose to fulfill.”

Former Enright Court residents, the couple recently turned the home they lived in for 10 years into a transitional home for 18 to 23-year-old females with the hope to rehabilitate a home owned by her mother on Race Street in Homewood. The house, according to the Moorefields, needed at least $60,000 worth of work and took all their savings to make inhabitable. As a result, they needed help to complete repairs of the two-story building.

Familiar with the services provided by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh, the Moorefields contacted the organization, just as they were in the midst of planning a partnership with Cornerstone Ministries to repair homes in the Homewood and Larimer communities. “This was a perfect house for our collaboration,” said Dr. Howard B. Slaughter Jr., president and CEO. “Habitat Pittsburgh is a faith-based organization whose mission includes working with the ecumenical community in establishing homeownership and home repairs for families throughout Allegheny County. Homewood and Larimer are Social Action communities, where many residents are working to bring about positive change. The Moorefields are a great example of how situations happen to hard-working people trying to make a difference in their community.”

Because of the collaboration the first floor of the Moorefields’ home was completely rehabbed. “The drywall is done, cabinets are hung and some windows were replaced,” said Ashley, confessing that they received more assistance that they expected. “We thought volunteers were going to work on the house one weekend, but they have returned for several weekends.”

