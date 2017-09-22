Reinstate DACA and protect Dreamers

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“As the leaders of communities across the country—individuals and institutions that have seen these young people grow up in our communities–we recognize how they have enriched and strengthened our cities, states, schools, businesses, congregations, and families. We believe it is a moral imperative that the administration and the country know we are with them. We also join together to send our assurances to Dreamers: we see you, we value you, and we are ready to defend you.”—open letter signed by more than 1,800 governors, attorneys general, mayors, state representatives, judges, police chiefs and other leaders

An overwhelming majority of voters—about 85 percent—are opposed to deporting immigrants who are eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. These “Dreamers,” as they are known, were brought into the United States as children, most of them younger than 7. About 90 percent of Dreamers are employed, more than 70 percent have attended college.

Despite widespread support for allowing Dreamers to remain, the Trump Administration has acquiesced to 10 state attorneys general who threatened to sue if it did not end the program. But even President Trump does not want to deport Dreamers. “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military?” he wrote on Twitter. “Really!…”

Sadly, many of the people who voted for him do, and voted for him because he said he would do it. But even among the most hard-core supporters of the President, those who say they “strongly approve” of his performance, only a third favor deportation of Dreamers.

