‘Narcos’ is back, and it’s an instant hit (Merecedes’ TV Show review Sept. 20)

Just when you thought the story ended with the death of Colombian drug Lord Pablo Escobar, Netflix’s “Narcos” is back for Season 3 with a totally different storyline. Still in the cocaine-infested country of Colombia, but the focus has shifted to the Cali drug cartel.

In the third season’s 10 episodes, released on Sept. 1, DEA agent Pena (Pedro Pascal) has returned to capture the four godfathers of Cali. Similar to the first two seasons, the corruption and violence continues when the biggest drug cartel doesn’t go down without a fight.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Narcos” Season 3 is the top Netflix original show with 27.2 million viewers. Even compared to non-digital shows (Cable TV), “Narcos” Season 3 still ranks seventh overall in show popularity.

Other than HBO’s “The Wire,” I have never been this fascinated with illegal activity, drug distribution, and hardcore violence. “Narcos” created lovable characters on both sides of the law. As ruthless as Miguel Rodríguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis) was, part of me still didn’t want him to go to jail. It’s the same love and respect we had for Omar (Michael K. Williams) on “The Wire.” They weren’t model citizens, but they weren’t totally bad guys, either.

I absolutely adored the infusion of African American culture in this season. A DEA agent is spotted with a Wu-Tang T-shirt, and then moments later, Montell Jordan’s 1995 jam “This Is How We Do It” plays in the background. The infamous O.J. Simpson trial comes across the screen while a Colombian insisted that “The Juice” was innocent.

