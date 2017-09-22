AT THE FINISH LINE…Where Only the Truth Matters

Truth is . . .I told ya. I told ya. I told ya. Great pitching trumps (not Donald) great hitting every day of the week. You’ll know your Pirates are serious when they start spending millions of dollars on World Series caliber pitchers. The end. I’m done with it.

Truth is . . .Your Back to Back World Champion Pittsburgh Penguins are back at it. What? Yep. Hockey is now on. That’s all I got. Oh please, shut up. You didn’t know . . . No you didn’t!

Truth is . . .Pitt football is not done, but being 0-3 in college football is about done. Georgia Tech has one of the best run games in football and well, ah, Pitt don’t stop the run so good. I’m just sayin!

Truth is . . .The Steelers win in Chicago on Sunday, but be careful black and gold. The Bears are not as bad as their 0 and 2 record would suggest.

Truth is . . .I haven’t talked much about this, but you should know that the Achieving Greatness Inc. Pittsburgh City League Hall of Fame will also induct 14 current students into the Future Stars’ Hall of Fame. The top two male and female student athletes from each city league high school. Hoo-Ray!!! Now run tell that.

Truth is . . .If you’re reading this on Friday or Saturday morning, you still have time to get down to the great Savoy Car Show, Saturday, September 23rd, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Trophies for best vettes – trophies for all other cars on site. If it rolls, it’s welcome. Food – music – models – 412-628-4856.

