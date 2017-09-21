President Obama’s last year brought economic success

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—The income, poverty and health insurance data released by the Census Bureau on September 13 confirm what many already knew. President Obama’s last year was one of economic improvement for many individuals.

The median income rose from $57,230 in 2015 to $59,039 in 2016, an increase of 3.2 percent. Black income rose 5.4 percent, from $37, 364 in 2015 to $39,400 in 2016, while White income rose from $63, 745 to $65,041, an increase of two percent.

The income gap narrowed very slightly, with African-Americans having 58 percent of White earnings in 2015 and 60 percent of white earnings in 2016. This income ratio typically hovers around 60 percent, and this situation has not improved since 1967! Despite an absolute improvement in incomes, the racial income disparity remains.

Fewer than one in 10 Whites earned less than $15,000 per year, compared to 20 percent of African Americans at that low earning level. While 18 percent of Whites earned less than $25,000 a year, fully one-third of African-Americans earned so little. At the same time, while 7.4 percent of whites earned more than $200,000 a year, only 2.8 percent of African- Americans had similarly high earnings.

At the top, there was significant improvement for African-Americans—we didn’t cross the 1 percent line on high earning until 1997, and now our percentage has more than doubled. Still, it would take hundreds of years, at the rate we are going, to close the gap with Whites.

