Overtime …Achieving Greatness Car Show Sept. 23 at Savoy!

:10—I know, I know, I know…you hate to say it. Hey, for that matter you even hate to think it, but what you gonna do. Oh stop it. You know what I’m talking about. Once again the words “Bill Neal was right” have to burn their way out your mouth. I told “ya’ll” Martavis Bryant didn’t shoot the sheriff or the deputy. It was just weed, people. And it’s legal in some states. Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t condone the habit and those who know me know I don’t know a doobie from the Doobie Brothers, but the problem was fixable. And now, boys and girls, judging by this past Sunday’s game against the Vikings, you see why the Steelers didn’t send him packin’. The man has “Super Bowl” skills!

:09—In case you’ve been asleep at the wheel, your two-time, Back-to-Back, Lord Stanley Cup Penguins started training camp. That’s all I got. Move along, people. Nothing else to see here.

:08—The tuff time Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher Trevor Williams is having is no reason to throw him to the wolves. Truth is, the first six seasons of the great Sandy Koufax were nothing to write home about. But the second six years…LEG—EN—DARY!!!

:07—The car show is back up. The Achieving Greatness Car Cruise and Show is re-set for Saturday, September 23 in the parking lot of the fabulous Savoy Restaurant. New time, 12 noon until 4 p.m. First, second and third place large trophies—two categories —Corvettes, and all other cars, bikes, SUVs—trophies for each category.

:06—Tickets are now available for the 4th Annual Pittsburgh City League High School Hall of Fame Awards. Saturday, October 7 at the August Wilson Center. 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. showtime. Only 500 will be sold. Remember the last 3 years were sold out. Tonja Stevens, Kevan Barlow, Vaughn Rivers, Eddie Benton, and Lauren and Christina Neft lead the group this year. Call my number for information. 412-628-4856.

