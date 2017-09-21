New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Sept. 20)

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

SEPTEMBER 24—Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth Street, Sewickley, will celebrate their 6th Pastoral Anniversary with Reverend Travis C. Coon at 10:45 a.m. at the church. Guest speaker will be Rev. Eric Johnson, Jerusalem Baptist Church, Duquesne. The theme this year is “Called For Kingdom Building,” taken from Ephesians 4:11-12. Dinner will be served immediately after service. All are welcome. Call 412-741-7688 for details, or visit http://www.antiochfwbaptistsewickley.org.

SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH ANNIVERSARY

SEPTEMBER 30 —Second Baptist Church, 108 W. 12th Ave. in Homestead, invites all to celebrate their 112th Church Anniversary. On Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., church ministers will present The Seven “I Ams of Jesus.” On Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. is the “Gospel Extravaganza.” The event culminates on Oct. 1 at the regular Sunday service, with the theme, “Let the Light Keep Shining.” For more information, call 412-461-8235.

ANTIOCH FALL REVIVAL

WEDNESDAYS IN SEPTEMBER—Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth St., Sewickley, will celebrate their Annual Fall Revival at 7 p.m. each evening. Guest speakers will be Rev. Dr. Melvin Rippy, Macedonia Baptist Church, Wheeling (Sept. 6), Rev. Roy Sims Sr., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Bellevue (Sept. 13), Rev. Michael Peterson, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Coraopolis (Sept. 20), and Rev. John Knight, Mt. Ararat Baptist Church (Sept. 27). Guest choirs will be present each evening as well. For more information, call 412-741-7688.

JERUSALEM WOMEN’S DAY

OCTOBER 8—Jerusalem Baptist Church, 123 Steuben St. in the West End, invites all to celebrate Women’s Day. The 11 a.m. guest preacher will be Rev. Diane Hobson, pastor of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Charleroi. The 3:30 p.m. guest preacher will be Rev. Katrina Organ, pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Pittsburgh. The theme for the day is, “Hope does not disappoint” (Romans 5:5). Dinner will be served immediately after morning worship service. Rev. Theodore E. Pugh Sr. is pastor. For more information, call 412-921-0822.

