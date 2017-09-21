Guest Editorial …A major call for reform after nursing home deaths in Florida

In Hollywood, Fla., eight people died in a sweltering nursing home that lost its air conditioning when Hurricane Irma hit the state earlier this month.

Officials have attributed at least 25 deaths in Florida to the storm, including the nursing home deaths. Elsewhere, six deaths were reported in South Carolina and Georgia — many of them well after the storm had passed.

In the Caribbean, whose islands took the brunt of the Category 5 storm with winds of 155 mph and higher, the death toll has reached 38.

While all the hurricane-related deaths are tragic, the nursing home tragedy in Florida is both unfathomable and inexcusable.

Officials at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills said the hurricane had knocked out a transformer that powered the air conditioning system. Broward County authorities said the home alerted officials Tuesday that it had lost power, but when asked if it had any medical needs or emergencies, the nursing home did not request help.

Early last Wednesday morning, after responding to three calls about the nursing home patients in distress, firefighters went through the facility and found three people dead and evacuated more than 150 patients to hospitals. Many were taken out on stretchers or in wheelchairs, authorities said.

