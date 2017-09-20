NEWS ROUNDUP: Cardi B Assaulted?, More Than 200 Dead In Mexico City Quake…And More

BIG NEWS

Was Cardi B assaulted by a police officer? That’s what she tweeted (and then deleted) on Tuesday night, confirming with an inquiring follower that the cop in question was white.

“I can’t believe this cop put me on a chole hole [sic] just now sh*t is crazy,” she said at 6:24 p.m. “These NY cops don’t know how to do they job.”

Multiple outlets including Complex and XXL have reached out to the NYPD and Cardi B’s reps for comment. According to the NYPD Public Information office, Cardi was not arrested.

Cardi B just tweeted/deleted that she was physically assaulted by the NYPD. We gotta riot. pic.twitter.com/z7zsSIAPcK — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) September 19, 2017

At least 217 people were killed following a powerful earthquake that devastated Mexico City on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit around 2:15 p.m. ET on with a magnitude of 7.1. Its epicenter was in the state of Puebla, which is about 80 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Nearly 100 died in an 8.1 magnitude quake that hit country not even two weeks ago.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mexico.

LATEST: Death toll following powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has been reduced to at least 217 people https://t.co/G6njViciKc — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 20, 2017

Word on the street is the president’s using money designated for his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee to pay for his Russia probe lawyer fees—at least that’s what two anonymous sources “familiar” with the situation tell Reuters. And according to CNN, the RNC paid over $230,000 to cover some of those fees.

“RNC spokesperson Cassie Smedile confirmed to Reuters that Trump’s lead lawyer, John Dowd, received $100,000 from the RNC,” Reuters reports. “The RNC also paid $131,250 to the Constitutional Litigation and Advocacy Group, the law firm where Jay Sekulow, another of Trump’s lawyers, is a partner.”

But when asked how the president’s bills were being paid, Dowd reportedly replied: “That’s none of your business.”

Scan-da-lousss.

The RNC has spent almost $200,000 on Donald Trump Jr.'s legal fees in connection with Russia probe https://t.co/eostmZHyHl — TIME (@TIME) September 20, 2017

