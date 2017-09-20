NEWS ROUNDUP: Cardi B Assaulted?, More Than 200 Dead In Mexico City Quake…And More

Cardi B posted and then deleted a tweet claiming she was placed in a chokehold by an NYPD officer.


BIG NEWS

Was Cardi B assaulted by a police officer? That’s what she tweeted (and then deleted) on Tuesday night, confirming with an inquiring follower that the cop in question was white.

I can’t believe this cop put me on a chole hole [sic] just now sh*t is crazy,” she said at 6:24 p.m. “These NY cops don’t know how to do they job.”

Multiple outlets including Complex and XXL have reached out to the NYPD and Cardi B’s reps for comment. According to the NYPD Public Information office, Cardi was not arrested.

BIG FACTS

At least 217 people were killed following a powerful earthquake that devastated Mexico City on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit around 2:15 p.m. ET on with a magnitude of 7.1. Its epicenter was in the state of Puebla, which is about 80 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Nearly 100 died in an 8.1 magnitude quake that hit country not even two weeks ago.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mexico.

 

BIG LIES

Word on the street is the president’s using money designated for his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee to pay for his Russia probe lawyer fees—at least that’s what two anonymous sources “familiar” with the situation tell Reuters. And according to CNN, the RNC paid over $230,000 to cover some of those fees.

RNC spokesperson Cassie Smedile confirmed to Reuters that Trump’s lead lawyer, John Dowd, received $100,000 from the RNC,” Reuters reports. “The RNC also paid $131,250 to the Constitutional Litigation and Advocacy Group, the law firm where Jay Sekulow, another of Trump’s lawyers, is a partner.”

But when asked how the president’s bills were being paid, Dowd reportedly replied: “That’s none of your business.”

Scan-da-lousss.

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

