Meetings – 9-20-17


COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY
A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:
October 5, 2017
4:00 PM
CCAC Allegheny Campus-
Byers Hall
808 Ridge Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

