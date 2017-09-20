Legal Notices – Estate Notices 9-20-17

Estate of ARTHUR COLEMAN JR. Deceased of 125 Everglade Dr., Penn Hills, PA 15235. No. 1946648 of 2017. Anthony Coleman, 6535 Deary Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 or to: Attorney Marvin Abrams, 816 5th Avenue, Suite 600, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of PATRICK J. KELLEY, Deceased of Carnegie, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-04954, Saundra Y. Kelley, Administrator, 717 Cubbage Street, Carnegie, PA 15106-2126 or Robin L. Rarie, Esquire, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of WILLIAM A. PHILLIPS, Deceased of Pittsburgh. No. 021705241 of 2017. Michele Boris. Adm. or to c/o Philip J. Scolieri, Esquire, Scolieri Law Group, P.C., Attys. 1207 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of JAMES W. FIERLE, Court Term No. 021704947, late of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Joseph J. Fierle, Executor, 17 New London Ln, Oakmont, PA 15139 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

COMBINED NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS (“FONSI/RROF”)

This Notice is published pursuant to Federal Regulations promulgated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”)’s Environmental Assessment set forth at 24 CFR Part 58, Section 58.36.

September 20, 2017

City of Pittsburgh-Dept. of City Planning

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

These notices shall satisfy procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP).

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about October 6, 2017 the City of Pittsburgh (“City”) will authorize the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (“HACP”), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (“URA”), and the City to submit a request to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) for the release of the following federal funds to undertake project known as PBV and Gap Financing: Miller Street Apartments: (a) HACP Moving to Work (“MTW”) Funds under the 1937 Act as modified by the 1996 and 1999 Consolidated Appropriations Act; and (b) Low Income Housing Tax Credits under IRS Code Section 42. The release of the aforementioned funds is to undertake PBV and Gap Financing: Miller Street Apartments for the purposes of new construction of a 36-unit apartment building; nine (9) units of which will be subsidized by Project Based Vouchers (PBV) on 318 Miller Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. The developer is Bridging the Gap Development, LLC. The gap financing costs to be provided for the development is approximately $419,998.00.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Pittsburgh has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. This FONSI is based upon compliance with mitigation measures which have been identified as necessary to reduce the environmental impacts of the proposed action to a point or level where they are determined to no longer be significant.

Based on compliance with mitigations measures which reduce the environmental impact to no longer be considered significant, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (“NEPA”) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at City of Pittsburgh 200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 and may be examined or copied weekdays from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to:

Michael Petrucci

City of Pittsburgh,

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-255-2211

All comments received by October 5, 2017, will be considered by the City of Pittsburgh prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Pittsburgh certifies to HUD that William Peduto in his capacity as Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City, HACP and URA to use funding sources (a) through (f) identified under Request for Release of Funds above.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Pittsburgh’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Pittsburgh; (b) the City of Pittsburgh has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Community Planning and Development Division

The Moorhead Federal Building

1000 Liberty Ave.-10th floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

WILLIAM PEDUTO

Mayor

City of Pittsburgh

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC) will receive sealed bids for four separate projects: New Electric Forklift, New Utility Pickup Truck, Service Corridor Traffic Coating Repair and Concession Stand Renovations.

New Electric Forklift with Charging Station and a New Utility Pickup Truck: To request a bid package or submit inquiries regarding the bid package, please contact SMG, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attn: Conor McGarvey; E-mail: cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: 412-475-1622.

Bid Package Names: New Electric Forklift with Charging Station, New Utility Pickup Truck

Bid Packages Available: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

Inquiries Due Time/Date: 5:00 PM, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Service Corridor Traffic Coating Repair: Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055. Additional information on the project can be found at https://planroom.accu-copy.com/public.php. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to Linda Mihalic; E-mail: lmihalic@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: 412-325-6104.

Bid Package Name: Service Corridor Traffic Coating Repair

Bid Package Available: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

Pre-Bid Meeting Time/Date/Location: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Concession Stand Renovations: Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055. Additional information on the project can be found at https://planroom.accu-copy.com/public.php. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to Ryan Buries; E-mail: rburies@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: 412-325-6179.

Bid Package Name: Concession Stand Renovations

Bid Package Available: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017

Pre-Bid Meeting Time/Date/Location: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 1:00 PM, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT

STADIUM AUTHORITY OF CITY OF PITTSBURGH, 171 10TH Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. NOTICE is hereby given that Articles of Amendment shall be filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to be effective on October 6, 2017 with respect to the STADIUM AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH, which has a registered office address of 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The Articles of Amendment are to be filed under the provisions of section 5504-A of the Sports and Exhibition Authority Act. The purpose of the Articles of Amendment is to extend the existence of the STADIUM AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH to April 4, 2049. Articles of Amendment will be presented to the Secretary of the Commonwealth no sooner than September 25, 2017.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The City of Pittsburgh, Office of the Controller (City) is interested in a visual analytics platform for city financial transparency. Those interested in responding may obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) at the City Controller’s Office, 1st Floor City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, Pa 15219 or by emailing ryan.herbinko@pittsburghpa.gov. Responses will be accepted until 4pm, October 16, 2017.

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Advertisement

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (Authority) is soliciting proposals from firms capable to serve as the Engineering Consultant for Upgrades to the Fire/Panic Alarm System at Various Authority Owned Facilities, described more fully in the formal RFP document.

The RFP document will be available Tuesday September 19, 2017 after 3:00 p.m. EST on the Authority website at http://www.pittsburghparking.com. Printed copies may also be obtained at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Authority’s main office on Monday September 25, 2017 a 10:00 a.m. EST.

Submitted proposals are required to be in the Authority’s possession, in the form of five (5) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy, clearly marked and sealed by 3:00 p.m. EST on Friday, October 13, 2017.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR ASPHALT REPAIR AT BEDFORD DWELLINGS

IFB# 300-42-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ASPHALT REPAIR AT BEDFORD

IFB# 300-42-17

The documents will be available no later than September 11, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on September 29, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, September 21, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

INSPECTION, TESTING, MAINTENANCE OF FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEM

IFB# 300-45-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

INSPECTION, TESTING,

MAINTENANCE OF FIRE

SPRINKLER SYSTEM

IFB# 300-45-17

The documents will be available no later than September 18, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on October 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, September 28, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP's has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

EMERGENCY GENERATOR & FIRE PUMP MAINTENANCE AND EMERGENCY REPAIRS

IFB# 300-43-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

EMERGENCY GENERATOR & FIRE PUMP MAINTENANCE AND EMERGENCY REPAIRS

IFB# 300-43-17

The documents will be available no later than September 18, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on October 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, September 28, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1667

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1667 CIPP REHABILITATION FOR VARIOUS PORTIONS OF THE SAW MILL RUN AND ALLEGHENY INTERCEPTORS shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, October 17, 2017, and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the Main O&M Building Room 106, on September 26,2017 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non- refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Ce1iified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price. Bidders are encouraged to obtain a copy of the Bid Documents, if they have not already done so, from the Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor ALCOSAN O&M Building, either before or following the Pre-Bid Meeting.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed in writing and submitted by email to Mr. Joseph Sparbanie, ALCOSAN at (412) 732-8046.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

Jan M. Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance

