Jay-Z Says No Thanks To Performing At Super Bowl?

There are moments in life when you have to ask yourself if you’re going to risk your integrity for your career. But if you ask Marcy’s son, there’s no such thing.
Jay-Z reportedly declined an invitation to perform during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, Blavity reports. The potential reason why? The #NFLBoycott. While he hasn’t released an official statement, there is already widespread support for the decision on Twitter.
During his performance at The Meadows Festival this past weekend, Hov dedicated a song to Colin Kaepernick in solidarity with the former NFL player.
“I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight,” Jay said between verses. “I want to dedicate this song to anyone who was held back.”
If it’s true that Jay did decline this incredible opportunity, we’re definitely dapping him up for sticking to his morals. Claiming this spot in primetime is typically the chance of a lifetime for an artist, but the chance to take a stance for Black lives is timeless.
SOURCE: Blavity
18 photos Launch gallery
1. The Carters arrived to Capri, Italy in style this August.
Source:Instagram
1 of 18
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z were greeted in Capri by a bunch of happy fans.
Source:Instagram
2 of 18
3. Of course, Bey & Jay took jet skiing to another level. Check out Beyonce’s gown.
Source:Instagram
3 of 18
4. Bey enjoying time with her family in the South of France.
Source:Instagram
4 of 18
5. Daddy’s little girl, Blue Ivy Carter
Source:Instagram
5 of 18
6. Bey & Jay holds hands in the South of France.
Source:Instagram
6 of 18
7. Blue’s getting so tall.
Source:Instagram
7 of 18
8. Bonnie & Clyde.
Source:Instagram
8 of 18
9. Jay and Bey take their little one on the waters in the South of France.
Source:Instagram
9 of 18
10. Blue Ivy gets gangster in Nice on Sunday.
Source:Instagram
10 of 18
11. Bey’s waves are spinnning—plus a tiny braid for flair.
Source:Instagram
11 of 18
12. Blue-Bey.
Source:Instagram
12 of 18
13. Blue asks Grandma Tina “Do you really know how to swim?” as she jumps into the water.
Source:Instagram
13 of 18
14. Tina goes in.
Source:Instagram
14 of 18
15. “I took a leap of faith, by jumping off the highest third story, on a boat into the ocean,” said Tina.
Source:Instagram
15 of 18
16. Tina shows off her amazing cheekbones.
Source:Instagram
16 of 18
17. “Sunnin and funnin” with her man.
Source:Instagram
17 of 18
18. Getting silly with boo Richard Lawson in the South of France.
Source:Instagram
18 of 18