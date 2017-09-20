Jay-Z Says No Thanks To Performing At Super Bowl?

There are moments in life when you have to ask yourself if you’re going to risk your integrity for your career. But if you ask Marcy’s son, there’s no such thing.

Jay-Z reportedly declined an invitation to perform during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, Blavity reports. The potential reason why? The #NFLBoycott. While he hasn’t released an official statement, there is already widespread support for the decision on Twitter.

Superbowl committee: What about Jay Z? Hov: pic.twitter.com/iV4zeXvI23 — Hendrix (@ExZACly_) September 20, 2017

I love that Jay Z cannot be bought. He's refusal to NOT perform at the Super Bowl speaks volumes. #JayZ — ♥️Love Effortlessly (@estJanuary23) September 20, 2017

During his performance at The Meadows Festival this past weekend, Hov dedicated a song to Colin Kaepernick in solidarity with the former NFL player.

“I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight,” Jay said between verses. “I want to dedicate this song to anyone who was held back.”

If it’s true that Jay did decline this incredible opportunity, we’re definitely dapping him up for sticking to his morals. Claiming this spot in primetime is typically the chance of a lifetime for an artist, but the chance to take a stance for Black lives is timeless.

