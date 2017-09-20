Hurricane Harvey forces Houston theater to close until May

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston theater will be closed until May to repair damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.
The Houston Chronicle reports the Houston First Corporation, which operates the Wortham Theater Center, announced Monday that the facility will be closed until May 15.
The center, which includes the Alice and George Brown Theater and the Lillie and Roy Cullen Theater, took on as much as 12 feet of water during the storm.
The corporation says that although the facilities likely avoided major structural damage, there is extensive damage to mechanical and electrical equipment.
The closure is forcing many Houston groups, including the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet, to find alternative venues for their upcoming shows.
Local arts organizations are also concerned about how ticket sales will be affected by the hurricane.
