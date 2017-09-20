Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Hurricane Harvey forces Houston theater to close until May


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo, Lauren Anderson teaches a class at Queen City Ballet in Helena, Mont. Anderson, who is from Houston, is currently stranded because of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas gulf coast. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston theater will be closed until May to repair damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Chronicle reports the Houston First Corporation, which operates the Wortham Theater Center, announced Monday that the facility will be closed until May 15.

The center, which includes the Alice and George Brown Theater and the Lillie and Roy Cullen Theater, took on as much as 12 feet of water during the storm.

The closure is forcing many Houston groups, including the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet, to find alternative venues for their upcoming shows.

Local arts organizations are also concerned about how ticket sales will be affected by the hurricane.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Hurricane Harvey forces Houston theater to close until May

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular