HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Beyoncé Flourishing In Florals For Fall?

Beyoncé stepped out wearing a $1,395 Balenciaga floral print, blue long sleeve blouse.
She paired the blouse with these skin tight pink pants, $3,500 Gucci Naga Dragon python shoulder bag, and $640 Christian Louboutin powder pink sparkle Pigalle pumps.
Blue Ivy is feeling the Louboutin’s too! It looks like we have a future shoe lover on our hands.
Beauties, are you feeling this ensemble? Take our poll and let us know whether this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.
