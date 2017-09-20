Employment Opportunities 9-20-17

AUBERLE

412 YOUTH ZONE COACHES CHANGE LIVES

Auberle is a nationally recognized, award winning human service organization that serves thousands of children & families each year. For more than 60 yrs. we have helped troubled children & their families heal themselves.

Seeking Youth Zone Coaches to provide support & opportunities for youth. The 412 Youth Zone offers a comprehensive, welcoming & youth-oriented services for transition age youth with current or past connections to child welfare or who is experiencing homelessness. To apply: http://www.auberle.org . EOE

AUBERLE

YOUTH CARE WORKERS CHANGE LIVES

Seeking “experienced” Youth Care Workers to provide support & develop relationships with male youth in placement 12 -20 years of age. To apply: http://www.auberle.org . EOE

AUBERLE

Therapist for Residential & Community Outpatient

Auberle’s Behavioral Health Department provides a wide range of services to children, adolescents, adults & families. Services include psychiatric, psychological, mental health & substance abuse services through Auberle’s Outpatient Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol licenses. Auberle is seeking Master’s level mental health professionals who also have experience and/or interest in drug and alcohol counseling. To apply visit http://www.auberle.org. EOE

CLARK MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR A FULL-TIME DIRECTOR OF

MUSIC WITH KEY BOARD AND ORGAN SKILLS. ALL INTERESTED MUSICIANS SHOULD SUBMIT A RESUME BY MAIL TO:

1301 GLENN STREET,

HOMESTEAD, PA 15120

TO THE ATTENTION OF TRUSTEE ANTHONY McCLELLAND

OR AN E-MAIL TO HIS

ATTENTION AT

clarkmembapt11@aol.com

OR CALL 412-462-1011 FOR MORE INFORMATION

ALL RESPONSES WILL BE

ACKNOWLEDGED

Corporate Relations Manager

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is recruiting for a Corporate Relations Manager for our Greensburg office. The incumbent in this position is part of the United Way annual fundraising campaign team. We seek an energetic and innovative individual to generate/increase donations from companies and individuals by developing and implementing the strategic fund raising plan. Bachelor Degree, and three to five years of outside account management, sales presentations skill, fundraising and volunteer management a must.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

Marketing

Communications Manager

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

We are searching for a Marketing Communications Manager in our Pittsburgh office to help transform the way we communicate to current and potential supporters. This dynamic, digitally savvy professional will be responsible for implementing and managing marketing communication activities to drive greater understanding and visibility of our work in the community by developing and executing marketing materials and programs that inspire people to help those in need improve their lives. Coordinate and drive completion of marketing communication activities including: Content Development, Website Updates, Email Marketing Campaigns, Social Media and Newsletter Communications. Require 2 to 4 years of strategic marketing and communications planning experience, and BS or BA degree in marketing, communications or related field.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

Quantitative Analytics and Model Development Analyst Senior

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Quantitative Analytics and Model Development Analyst Senior in Pittsburgh, PA to participate in all aspects of model validation activities. Specific duties include: (i) work with Model Owners and Specialists and independently perform validations of high impact models in compliance with OCC 2011-12 and PNC’s Model Validation Policy and Guidelines; (ii) as a member of the Model Risk Management Group (MRMG), provide oversight to and execution of the model validation activities; (iii) collect, organize, and scrutinize data and assumptions used in models, including model output, in preparation for model validation; (iv) conduct robust and comprehensive model validation testing and analysis in accordance with PNC’s Model Validation Policy and Guidelines; (v) document and present model validation results to the head of the MRMG; and (vi) provide support/analysis on mortgage servicing models.

Master’s degree in Statistics or Economics plus 1 year of experience in a position requiring quantitative analysis with use of statistics, econometrics, or data mining is required. Experience must include: (i) 1 year of quantitative modeling, analytical and research skills including regression modeling, time series modeling, machine learning, Monte Carlo simulation; (ii) 1 year of statistical and data software languages and packages (R, SAS, or VBA for modeling optimization, simulation, and statistical analysis); (iii) 1 year of experience in a financial services firm on a model development or validation team, focusing on analytic applications in a modeling, model risk, or other quantitative capacity; (iv) 1 year of CCAR, economical capital, market risk, credit risk, and/or scoring models; (v) 1 year of large scale data manipulation (data sets involving large numbers of records (>10K) or variables (>100)); and (vi) 1 year of development of modeling and/or testing methodologies. Must have knowledge of modeling methodologies and designs and the impact of models on business decision-making.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at http://www.pnc.com using keyword 275094BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

