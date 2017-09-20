Boston’s pro sports franchises unite to fight racism

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston area’s five major professional sports franchises are teaming up to fight racism.

The Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Revolution later this month will unveil a public service project called “Take the Lead” featuring videos of athletes calling on fans to take a stand against racism and hate speech at sports venues. Each team has agreed to prominently play the video in their venues.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2wskZ7X ) the effort was sparked by two racist incidents at Fenway Park in May, including one in which Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the target of a racial slur from someone in the stands. Jones is Black.

Kennedy says the pro teams “have the opportunity to help lead a high-level discussion” about racism.

