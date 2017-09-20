Boston’s pro sports franchises unite to fight racism

In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Baltimore Orioles’ Adam Jones prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Jones says the widely condemned racial insult hurled at him at Fenway Park illustrates the need for dialogue about race and for fans to police each other. Jones spoke Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City while his team plays a series with the Royals. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston area’s five major professional sports franchises are teaming up to fight racism.
The Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Revolution later this month will unveil a public service project called “Take the Lead” featuring videos of athletes calling on fans to take a stand against racism and hate speech at sports venues. Each team has agreed to prominently play the video in their venues.
A few fans seated above the Green Monster dropped down a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston’s game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. The sign — draped over the top middle of the 37-foot Monster — read: “Racism is as American as Baseball.” It was up for about one batter and the umpires asked it be removed because it was in fair territory.(AP Photo/File)
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2wskZ7X ) the effort was sparked by two racist incidents at Fenway Park in May, including one in which Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the target of a racial slur from someone in the stands. Jones is Black.
Kennedy says the pro teams “have the opportunity to help lead a high-level discussion” about racism.