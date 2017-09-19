Business
Wolf says time running out on budget deal before downgrade


The Associated Press
BILL SIGNING—Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe speaks at a ceremony where he signed the medical marijuana bill known as Senate Bill 3 into law on Sunday, April 17, 2016, in Harrisburg, Pa. as State Rep. Ed Gainey (rear left) looks on. (Daniel Zampogna/PennLive.com via AP/File))


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania state government has less than two weeks to end a budget stalemate before the state’s battered credit rating gets another downgrade and he must delay more payments for lack of cash.

Wolf said Tuesday morning that he believes that leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities are on board with getting a deal done and signed by Oct. 1.

Wolf spoke during regularly scheduled appearances on KDKA-AM and KQV-AM in Pittsburgh.

With cash running low, Wolf has delayed $1.7 billion in payments while state lawmakers quarrel for a third month over patching a projected $2 billion-plus deficit in a $32 billion budget bill they passed June 30.

Wolf says credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s is giving Wolf and lawmakers more time to get a budget deal.

