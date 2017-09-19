Tom Brady Hopes Colin Kaepernick Returns To NFL

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tom Brady Hopes Colin Kaepernick Returns To NFL

The Patriots quarterback complimented Kaepernick, telling a reporter that he 'hope[s] [Colin] gets a shot.'


Bruce Goodwin II, Cassius
Leave a comment

Let’s face it, the NFL is full of shitty quarterbacks and Colin Kaepernick deserves a shot.

And the unofficial face of the NFL, Tom Brady is on his side. When asked by CBS Sunday Morning if he can see the former San Francisco 49er play in the league again he said, “I certainly hope so.”

I’ve always watched him and admired him, the way that he’s played,” Brady added. “He was a great young quarterback, he came to our stadium and beat us, and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. He accomplished a lot in the pros, as a player, and he’s certainly qualified. I hope he gets a shot.”

Brady obviously left out the reasoning behind Kaep’s national anthem protest, as well as his own political views in the process.

These comments come after the five-time Super Bowl champ told WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan Show on Monday that he doesn’t spend much time thinking about Kaepernick.

I mean not this time of year,” Brady said,”My attention goes in a lot of places, so not much.”

And Kaepernick is ready, willing and able to be back in the pocket.

SOURCE: CBS News

SEE ALSO:

How Michael Bennett’s Arrest May Help Colin Kaepernick Return To The NFL

Colin Kaepernick Donates $33K To Help Formerly Incarcerated Men & Women Get Jobs

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

7 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. We honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack


 

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular