Tom Brady Hopes Colin Kaepernick Returns To NFL

Let’s face it, the NFL is full of shitty quarterbacks and Colin Kaepernick deserves a shot.

And the unofficial face of the NFL, Tom Brady is on his side. When asked by CBS Sunday Morning if he can see the former San Francisco 49er play in the league again he said, “I certainly hope so.”

“I’ve always watched him and admired him, the way that he’s played,” Brady added. “He was a great young quarterback, he came to our stadium and beat us, and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. He accomplished a lot in the pros, as a player, and he’s certainly qualified. I hope he gets a shot.”

Brady obviously left out the reasoning behind Kaep’s national anthem protest, as well as his own political views in the process.

These comments come after the five-time Super Bowl champ told WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan Show on Monday that he doesn’t spend much time thinking about Kaepernick.

“I mean not this time of year,” Brady said,”My attention goes in a lot of places, so not much.”

And Kaepernick is ready, willing and able to be back in the pocket.

SOURCE: CBS News

SEE ALSO:

How Michael Bennett’s Arrest May Help Colin Kaepernick Return To The NFL

Colin Kaepernick Donates $33K To Help Formerly Incarcerated Men & Women Get Jobs