The African Diversity Awards and Gala 2017, Sept. 1 at Rivers Casino (Pics)


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
THE GRAND PATRONS—Daniel Anderson, John Albe, Pastor Isaac Jere, Chris Atte, Kola Adebiyi, Moussa Coulibaly

The Union of African Communities of Southwestern Pennsylvania held their African Diversity Awards and Gala, at the Rivers Casino, Sept. 1. The event celebrated individuals and groups who have promoted cultural diversity and inclusions to bring about linkages in the region.

A part of the proceeds from ticket sales were donated to the Mandela scholarship funds benefiting African students, minority families, after school STEM programs and other initiatives.

NOELLA NSAMWA

Courier photographer J.L. Martello was there to capture the event in pictures.

 

