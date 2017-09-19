NEWS ROUNDUP: Protest Erupts At Georgia Tech, Hurricane Maria Tears Through Caribbean…And More

BIG NEWS

Protests erupted in the wake of the death of LGBTQ+ Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was fatally shot by police on Saturday night after calling 911 to report “an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person.” Three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer after a protest at the school turned violent, according to ABC News. Students were ordered to take shelter as a police vehicle was set aflame and two officers suffered minor injuries.

The police shooting of an LGBT student activist at a US college is raising questions about lethal forcehttps://t.co/BA8HY39Jhj pic.twitter.com/hripQiT8xe — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 19, 2017

BIG NEWS

Hurricane Maria briefly dropped to a Category 4 storm after ripping through Dominica, but has reintensified to a Category 5 as it makes it way toward Puerto Rico, CNN reports . “On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday,” the National Hurricane Center, who is calling the storm “extremely dangerous”, said during overnight updates.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit posted multiple Facebook updates throughout the storm. “[W]e have lost all what money can buy and replace,” Skerrit wrote on Tuesday. “My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths … We will need help, my friend, we will need help of all kinds.”

BIG LIES

San Diego attorney Dulce Garcia, along with five other immigrants (also known as Dreamers), sued the Trump administration on Monday for its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). This is the first case to be filed by DACA recipients, and was brought to San Francisco federal court, according to Reuters.

In other news, a group of refugees rented and stayed in Trump’s Queens childhood home ahead of his speech at the UN. Watch Oxfam America’s video below to see what it was like.

SOURCE: ABC News, CNN, ABC News, Reuters

SEE ALSO:

Officer Sues Black Lives Matter Activists Over Baton Rouge Police Shooting

DOJ Condemns Minneapolis Police Response To Jamar Clark Shooting Protests