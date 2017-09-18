White Male Detained In Baton Rouge Racially Motivated Execution-Style Deaths

Baton Rouge police are questioning a 23-year-old White male in what they believe to be two racially motived killings of Black men, including a dishwasher who was on his way to work at a restaurant popular among Louisiana State University students, according to various media reports.
Kenneth Gleason was arrested Saturday night on numerous counts of drug charges, but authorities do not have enough to charge him in last week’s shooting deaths of two Black pedestrians, Baton Rouge Sgt. L’Jean McKneely tells The Advocate.
“There is a strong possibility that it could be racially motivated,” McKneely said, writes NBC News. Without elaboration about the motive, he told the Associated Press that shell casings from the shootings linked the deaths and Gleason’s car matched the description of the vehicle witnesses saw at the scene.
In both shootings, the suspect reportedly fired from his car, walked up to the victims as they were on the ground and fired again multiple times, The Associated Press writes.
The first victim, Bruce Cofield, 59, believed to be homeless, was shot Tuesday. Donald Smart, 49, who was walking to Louie’s Cafe where he worked for 29 years as a dishwasher, died Thursday of multiple gunshot wounds. Both shootings occurred about five miles apart between 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m ET, the report notes.
Police confiscated less than a gram of marijuana, along with vials of human growth hormone from Gleason’s home, The AP writes. Bond was set for $3,500 on Sunday evening.
SOURCE: The Advocate, NBC NEWS
40 photos Launch gallery
1. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
1 of 40
2. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
2 of 40
3. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
3 of 40
4. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
4 of 40
5. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
5 of 40
6. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
6 of 40
7. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
7 of 40
8. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
8 of 40
9. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
9 of 40
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
10 of 40
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
11 of 40
12. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
12 of 40
13. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
13 of 40
14. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
14 of 40
15. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
15 of 40
16. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
16 of 40
17. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
17 of 40
18. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
18 of 40
19. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
19 of 40
20. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
20 of 40
21. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
21 of 40
22. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
22 of 40
23. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
23 of 40
24. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
24 of 40
25. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
25 of 40
26. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
26 of 40
27. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
27 of 40
28. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
28 of 40
29. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
29 of 40
30. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
30 of 40
31. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
31 of 40
32. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
32 of 40
33. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
33 of 40
34. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
34 of 40
35. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
35 of 40
36. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
36 of 40
37. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
37 of 40
38. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
38 of 40
39. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
39 of 40
40. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
40 of 40