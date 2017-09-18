‘Rooting For Everybody Black:’ Issa Rae’s Reply To Emmys Reporter’s Question Is Gold

What would this world be without Issa Rae? A boring place indeed. Leave it to the Awkward Black Girl (who is awkward no longer, for real) to liven up even the most boring red carpet interview. During a mandatory Emmys red carpet pit stop with a news outlet, the Insecure star was asked “who are you rooting for tonight?” Her answer was the Blackest moment of the whole night, so far:
“I’m rooting for everybody Black,” Rae said, Variety reports. “I am.”
Okay!
SOURCE: Variety
17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified
