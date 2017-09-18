Metro
Macedonia celebrates Pastor Edmonds with special guests Michelle Williams, Travis Greene


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
TRAVIS GREENE DELIGHTS THE MACEDONIA CROWD

MICHELLE WILLIAMS, formerly of Destiny’s Child, was one of the special guests at the 5th Pastoral Anniversary celebration for Pastor Brian Edmonds and his family, Aug. 23 at Macedonia Baptist Church.

CELEBRATION—Macedonia Pastor Brian Edmonds, First Lady Dionne Edmonds and daughter, Zoe.

TRAVIS GREENE, an artist and pastor, was another special guest of the occasion, held Aug. 23 at Macedonia Baptist Church in the Hill District.

ANGELIQUE STROTHERS

MARK CHAPMAN

Macedonia Pastor Brian Edmonds

