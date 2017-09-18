Keri Hilson, Rasheeda Frost Honored at the Inaugural PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT fest in ATL

Photo credit: B. ALYSSA TROFORT

Founder and CEO of PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT Aeshia DeVore Branch introduced her inaugural PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT fest on Saturday, September 16 at the historic Georgia Freight Depot. Over 500 women experienced a fun-filled day of contests, live performances and heart pumping workouts lead by popular fitness instructors Alana Sanders, Chelcie Scott, Deniece Griffin, Lauren Powers, Dr. Crystal Jones and Lauren Smith. Hosted by TV One’s Sister Circle’s, Rashan Ali, the event also honored the following “SWEATlebrities” Rasheeda Frost, Keri Hilson, Nic B, Estelle Archer and Zakia Blain for utilizing their social influence to promote health and fitness. Genise Shelton of BRAVO TV’s Married to Medicine also made a special appearance to educate attendees on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

Throughout the afternoon, the following organizations were also highlighted and received donations: Dance 411 received a donation check from The Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment. Propel + Life WTR presented a donation check to Teen Diaries Foundation Inc. and PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT presented a check to Sporty Girl’s Inc.

The 2017 PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT fest was sponsored by adidas women, Propel, Life WTR, Everyone Products, KIND Snacks, Jet Blue, City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment, Brenner Made Champagne and Upscale Magazine.

PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT will celebrate their 6th anniversary by hosting a co-ed teen skate party on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 6pm. The event will be held at the Sparkles Family Fun Center in Smyrna, GA. For more information about this event, please visit www.prettygirlssweat.com/skate .

For the month of September, PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT has their 3annual SWEAT MAKES CENTS social media campaign designed to get people active, promote childhood obesity awareness and encourage donations to fund free fitness programs for teen girls nationwide.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: