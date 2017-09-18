Here Are Our Picks For 2017 National Book Award Longlists

This week The New Yorker is rolling out longlists for the 2017 National Book Awards, and from the looks of things so far, the judges have their work cut out.

If you aren’t privy, the National Book Award is an American literary prize established in 1950 and presented annually by the National Book Foundation. This year’s finalists (five are chosen for each category) won’t be announced until October 4, but we’ve already got our money on who they’ll will be. Check out our picks (bolded) as lists continue to roll out below.

The big event goes down on November 15.

POETRY LONGLIST:

Frank Bidart, “Half-Light: Collected Poems 1965-2016”

Farrar, Straus & Giroux / Macmillan

Chen Chen, “When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further Possibilities”

BOA Editions

Leslie Harrison, “The Book of Endings”

University of Akron Press

Marie Howe, “Magdalene”

W. W. Norton & Company

Laura Kasischke, “Where Now: New and Selected Poems”

Copper Canyon Press

Layli Long Soldier, “Whereas”

Graywolf Press

Shane McCrae, “In the Language of My Captor”

Wesleyan University Press

Sherod Santos, “Square Inch Hours”

W. W. Norton & Company

Danez Smith, “Don’t Call Us Dead”

Graywolf Press

Mai Der Vang, “Afterland”

Graywolf Press

YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE LONGLIST:

Elana K. Arnold, “What Girls Are Made Of”

Carolrhoda Lab / Lerner Publishing Group

Robin Benway, “Far from the Tree”

HarperTeen / HarperCollins

Samantha Mabry, “All the Wind in the World”

Algonquin Young Readers / Workman

Mitali Perkins, “You Bring the Distant Near”

Farrar, Straus & Giroux Books for Young Readers / Macmillan

Jason Reynolds, “Long Way Down”

Atheneum / Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster

Erika L. Sánchez, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”

Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Laurel Snyder, “Orphan Island”

Walden Pond Press / HarperCollins

Angie Thomas, “The Hate U Give”

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins

Rita Williams-Garcia, “Clayton Byrd Goes Underground”

Amistad / HarperCollins

Ibi Zoboi, “American Street”

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins

