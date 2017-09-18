Donald Glover & Lena Waithe Achieve Historical Firsts At Emmys

Donald Glover and Lena Waithe are the future of Hollywood, and tonight’s Emmy Awards made that clear. The stars of Atlanta and Master Of None, respectively, each made history with their wins during the broadcast — and delivered powerful speeches equal to the moment.

First, Glover took home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series — the first Black person to win in the category, NBC News reports. “I want to thank the great algorithm that put us all here. I want to thank my parents who are in the audience. This is nuts,” he said. “I just love everybody out here for letting me be up here. So thank you, thank you all.” His winning streak didn’t end there— he also took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series.

Later in the broadcast, Lena Waithe took home the prize for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her highly-praised episode of Master Of None, making her the first Black woman to do so. With Aziz Ansari by her side, her acceptance speech was giving us major Viola Davis vibes: “The things that make us different… those are our superpowers,” she said as she addressed her LGBTQ+ community. “Everyday when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world. Because the world would not be as beautiful if we weren’t in it.”

"the world would not be as beautiful as it is if WE were not in it." – @LenaWaithe, thank you and congrats #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Xwvf5S9IDP — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) September 18, 2017

Congratulations to both these stars — you done did us proud!

SOURCE: NBC News

