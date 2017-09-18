Actor Tray Chaney’s words uplift Penn Hills students at “Drop” movie showing

‘If you don’t have an education, you have nothing’

An African American high school male decides to no longer attend school, roll with his cousin who’s into bad things, then ends up being arrested, throwing his potential away.

But in the movie, “Drop—A Story of Triumph” there is a do-over. As the tape is rewound, the same African American high school male decides to attend school, stay away from his bad news cousin, and ends up becoming an award-winning film director.

These are the choices today’s young Black teens are faced with, and the film, starring Tray Chaney (HBO’s “The Wire,” Bounce TV’s “Saints and Sinners”) seeks to give teens the ability to make the right choices and stay on the positive path.

Chaney, along with former Steelers player Will Allen, was in attendance at the film’s showing at Penn Hills Cinema, Sept. 6, along with over 150 Penn Hills high school basketball and football players.

The movie’s creation and funding was sponsored by Black Women 4 Positive Change. Other organizations involved in the movie’s showing were Hammonds Initiative and the Penn Hills and local NAACP branches.

“It’s given me an inspiration to go out and help anybody that might be thinking about not coming to school for a few days,” said Hollis Mathis, a Penn Hills High School junior on the football team. “It makes me want to go out and help the next person—just to see how that scenario can play out, your life could be completely different.”

