Even with advanced degrees, Black women earn less than White men

(NNPA)—Black women have to work seven extra months to earn what White men were paid in 2016. On average, Black women make 67 cents on the dollar compared to White men.

In a recent blog post to mark Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, researchers at the Economic Policy Institute analyzed and debunked myths concerning the reasons why Black women earn less than White men.

Some people mistakenly believe that if Black women simply worked harder, they would earn higher wages.

However, according to EPI, the truth is that, “Black women work more hours than White women. They have increased work hours 18.4 percent since 1979, yet the wage gap relative to White men has grown.”

The EPI blog post said that the growth in annual hours is “larger for Black women than for White women and men” who work in low-paying jobs and that, “both Black and White workers have increased their number of annual hours in response to slow wage growth” and “working moms are significant contributors to this trend.”

Half of Black women who have jobs are working moms compared to 44.5 percent of White women.

Another common myth associated with the pay gap between Black women and White men is that Black women would earn higher wages, if they were more educated.

