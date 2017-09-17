AT THE FINISH LINE …Where Only the Truth Matters

Truth is . . .In order for you to be ok with beating the Vikings, you have to better understand the Cleveland game. #1 First real game for Ben and the starters. #2 First anything for LeVeon Bell. #3 The Steelers are traditionally a slow start team. #4 The offensive line needs a minute to get it going. #5 They went in knowing it was Cleveland and it was over before it started . . . big mistake! – Steelers 31 Vikings 24. Take it to the bank!

Truth is . . .In case you were asleep at the wheel, your two time back to back Pittsburgh Penguins started training camp today. That’s all!!!

Truth is . . .The tuff time Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher Trevor Williams is having is no reason to throw him to the wolves. Truth is, the first six seasons of the great Sandy Koufax were nothing to write home about. But the 2nd six years . . . LEG – EN – DARY!!!

Truth is . . .The car show is back up. The Achieving Greatness Car Cruise and Show is re-set for Saturday, September 23, 2017 in the parking lot of the fabulous Savoy Restaurant. New time – 12:00 noon start till 4:00 p.m. – 1st, 2nd, 3rd place large trophies – two categories #1 Corvettes #2 All other cars, bikes, SUV’s – trophies for each category.

Truth is . . .Tickets are now available for the 4th Annual Pittsburgh City League High School Hall of Fame Awards, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the August Wilson Center. 6:00 p.m. reception, 7:00 p.m. showtime. Only 500 will be sold. Remember the last 3 years were sellouts. Tonja Stevens, Kevan Barlow, Vaughn Rivers, Eddie Benton and Lauren and Christina Neft lead the group this year. Call 412-628-4856 for info.

Truth is . . .What about O.J.? They didn’t kill him did they?

