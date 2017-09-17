2 New Racial Injustice TV Series Will Explore Ferguson, Tamir Rice

AMC is developing a drama series based on Wesley Lowery’s They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice. The book was acquired last fall by Makeready, Brad Weston’s Universal Pictures-backed production company that launched in May, and the series will be written by LaToya Morgan, who’s worked on Into the Badlands.

The series is one of many projects in production within Makeready’s TV division, Deadline reported. They include Jonás Cuarón’s Undocumented America (based on journalist and DACA recipient Karla Cornejo Villavicencio’s work on undocumented immigrants across America).

While Lowery’s 2016 book “examines how decades of racially biased policing in segregated neighborhoods with failing schools, crumbling infrastructure and too few jobs has led to the high-profile cases of police brutality in Ferguson, Cleveland, Baltimore and elsewhere,” the series adaptation will also explore “current events and race relations through the stories and voices of fictional characters,” according to Deadline. Morgan will reportedly executive produce alongside Weston.

The announcement followed last week’s news regarding 12: The Tamir Rice Story. Developed by Samaria Rice, the film—which recounts the events leading up to the 12-year-old boy’s death at the hands of a police officer in 2014—will be co-written by Rice, Korstiaan Vandiver and Danielle Marshay Lee.

“I’m honored and very grateful to [Vandiver and Lee] for believing in me and this legacy for Tamir,” Rice told Shadow and Act.

Release dates for both films have yet to be announced.

