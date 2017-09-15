Just Sayin’ …Aid for Americans must be first, and NFL’s Bennett refuses to stand (Ulish Carter’s Column Sept. 13)

Before I say anything else, I would like to ask everyone to take a few minutes of your day to pray for the millions of families affected by the hurricanes and storms in parts of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, and all of Florida.

Maybe God is telling us that it’s time to start working together for the betterment of man, not just self.

This is by far the worst devastation in America’s history. First, Harvey destroys most of Houston and southern Texas and parts of Louisiana, then comes Hurricane Irma, destroying most of Florida and parts of Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The hurricanes left millions of people homeless, with millions more having to renovate homes, and many more having to pay massive repair bills on their cars damaged by water or high winds. And to make matters worse, not knowing when they will be back to work or if the business they work for is going to rebuild, renovate or stay closed.

CNN once again did a brilliant job of covering the storms and should win every award, because they showed what the news media should be about. Some of the anchors showed they were human also, by pushing the politicians to stress, as they did, to some of the people who said they were not leaving, to insist they leave.

As I stated in my last column, I don’t know why people would risk their lives and their families’ lives to stay in their homes. There is nothing they can do when the storms hit. If the eye of the storm hits the house it’s gone with whomever and whatever is in it, and if the water hits it’s going to drown whomever is in it. So, it’s much safer to simply go to a shelter and wait the storm out, then go back to the house after the storm has hit, and the water has subsided to see what you can save. That way you don’t see your loved ones die before your eyes.

