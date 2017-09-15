Has anyone seen Vaughn Rivers? And City League awards, coming soon! (Bill Neal’s Column Sept. 13)

:10—Unless you’re truly living under that rock you’ve heard so much about or you live in Cleveland where nothing really matters, your Pittsburgh Steelers are kicking off their “Stairway to Seven” Super Bowl run. No. 1, yes, I’m at my spot; No. 2, none of your business where my spot is! No. 3, apparently this is not your grandfather’s Cleveland Browns team. They got game; No. 4, that being said, I had the Black and Gold winning by two touchdowns…but those Brownies surprised me a little bit! Only a three-point win for our Steelers? C’mon, man!

:09—In case you want to know, “The Sgt. Mike Booker Boycott Brigade” is in full effect. I spoke with BBB and at last word he and the troops are holding the fort. (Reports of a tiny old school 1970’s transistor AM/FM Radio/TV in his hip pocket are greatly exaggerated.) (But, ya’ll do remember Booker is a master technician…I’m just sayin’!)

:08—Hey Pittsburgh, last call for Vaughn Rivers. The City League legend is to be inducted into this year’s 4th Annual Pittsburgh City League All-Sports High School Hall of Fame. Problem is, we can’t find him. Anybody knowing the whereabouts of Vaughn Rivers please ask him to call me at 412-628-4856. Apparently, Brother Rivers is still so fast even a phone call can’t catch him.

:07—Speaking of the City League Hall of Fame, how about these names going in this year …Tonja Stevens, Mike Wilson, Kevin Barlow, Jessie Murphy, Craig Walls, Latrica and Nathan Hall, Buddy and Mon-T Robinson, just to name a few. C’mon man, this is greatness extreme!!!

